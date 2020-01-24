AMI Asset Management Corp Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 208.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $184.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $137.32 and a 1-year high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

