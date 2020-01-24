AMI Asset Management Corp Has $30.88 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.15% of Synopsys worth $30,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $154.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $89.77 and a one year high of $155.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

