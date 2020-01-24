AMI Asset Management Corp Has $49.25 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,171 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.4% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $49,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 14.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after buying an additional 482,072 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,862,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $156,162,000 after buying an additional 67,815 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $150,177,000 after buying an additional 145,769 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $146,797,000 after buying an additional 77,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.38. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.