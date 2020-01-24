AMI Asset Management Corp Has $54.86 Million Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $54,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

