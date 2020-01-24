AMI Asset Management Corp Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,994 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.28% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 42.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, SVP William C. Werner sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $329,660.21. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,343. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 137.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

