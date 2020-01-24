AMI Asset Management Corp Has $9.67 Million Holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,804 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.19% of RealPage worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RealPage alerts:

In related news, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,870 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $6,849,440.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,357,899.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 730,291 shares of company stock valued at $39,971,422 in the last 90 days. 17.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $58.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. RealPage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.32 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.61%. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.