AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Holdings in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,456 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 1.20% of MGP Ingredients worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,309,000 after purchasing an additional 278,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 219,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 80,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGPI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $664.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.56. MGP Ingredients Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.49 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

