AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.4% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $48,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 517.3% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.0% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $773,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $312.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $313.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

