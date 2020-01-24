AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.24% of Simply Good Foods worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,240,000 after purchasing an additional 525,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,409,000 after buying an additional 117,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 1,058.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,994,000 after buying an additional 1,327,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at $29,691,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 20.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after buying an additional 165,895 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 0.77. Simply Good Foods Co has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nomi Ghez acquired 21,275 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $495,069.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,844.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 112,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,204. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

