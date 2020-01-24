AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,461 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.27% of Quidel worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quidel by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,451,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,764,000 after purchasing an additional 250,095 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Quidel by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 239,173 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth $12,206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth $10,423,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quidel by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,461,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,023,000 after purchasing an additional 173,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

QDEL stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $81.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Quidel had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,627,914.43. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

