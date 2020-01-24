AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 3.6% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.10% of Becton Dickinson and worth $72,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 43.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $277,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $278.73 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $280.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

