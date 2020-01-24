AMI Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 312,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,000. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.17% of Horizon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 384.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 9,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $331,159.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,335.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,888 shares of company stock worth $4,413,598. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.