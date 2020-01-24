AMI Asset Management Corp Purchases 8,308 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.22% of Cyberark Software worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,639,000. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,855 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.63.

Cyberark Software stock opened at $140.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.59. Cyberark Software Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.