AMI Asset Management Corp Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 128.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $220.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.96 and a fifty-two week high of $223.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.71.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

