AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.16% of Science Applications International worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 65.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $91.75 on Friday. Science Applications International Corp has a 52-week low of $64.15 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.