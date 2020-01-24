AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Diamondback Energy worth $16,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FANG. Oppenheimer cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.