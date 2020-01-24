AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,807 shares during the period. Lamb Weston comprises about 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Lamb Weston worth $54,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,918,000 after acquiring an additional 68,066 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 103.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 820,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,009,000 after acquiring an additional 183,370 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LW stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.20.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

