AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 14,781 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,781 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.09% of Zoetis worth $59,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,445 shares of company stock worth $17,242,504 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $138.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.80 and a fifty-two week high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

