AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 14,970 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up 2.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.26% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $58,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

MKC opened at $172.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $173.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

