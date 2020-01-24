AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 15,727 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,727 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.49% of ExlService worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ExlService by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ExlService by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 29,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ExlService by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in ExlService by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ExlService by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,106 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $708,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $322,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,649,961.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.34 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

