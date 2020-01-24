AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 15,973 Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,973 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Frontdoor worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $59,058,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $44,401,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,549,000 after acquiring an additional 531,642 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,715,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,801,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,767,000 after acquiring an additional 421,097 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $45.29 on Friday. Frontdoor Inc has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of -0.67.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The company had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

