AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 1,681 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,201 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 2.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $56,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,105,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $609,486,000 after buying an additional 483,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,865,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,373,000 after buying an additional 62,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $1,846,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $96,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,764 shares of company stock worth $67,994,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $183.98 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $186.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $164.33 billion, a PE ratio of 195.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

