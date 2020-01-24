AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 25,658 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,735 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,658 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.23% of Matador Resources worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,934,000 after buying an additional 451,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,832,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,404,000 after acquiring an additional 288,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 236.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,362,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,259 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 35.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,245,000 after purchasing an additional 880,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 6,195.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.15. Matador Resources Co has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.