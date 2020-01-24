AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 3,482 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for approximately 1.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Cintas worth $36,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3,945.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after acquiring an additional 137,541 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cintas by 399.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cintas by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 747.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $286.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $180.44 and a 12-month high of $287.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $295.00 target price on shares of Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

