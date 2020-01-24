AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 36,249 Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 381,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,249 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.48% of National Vision worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 1,122.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,496,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,180,000 after purchasing an additional 280,620 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 166.0% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 447,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 279,055 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth $8,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 215,709 shares during the last quarter.

EYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

EYE stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.83 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.01%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas V. Taylor bought 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,599.90. Also, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

