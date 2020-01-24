AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 44,396 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,396 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.64% of Green Dot worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 2,492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 132.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

GDOT opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.