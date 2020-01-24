AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 71,641 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,641 shares during the period. Avery Dennison accounts for 2.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.52% of Avery Dennison worth $56,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 57.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $130.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average of $121.51. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $95.16 and a one year high of $134.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.