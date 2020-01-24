AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 8,265 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.53% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 511,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after acquiring an additional 69,093 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 49,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $89.94 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 32.96 and a current ratio of 33.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.79.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 388.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.