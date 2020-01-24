AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 9,411 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 2.0% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Constellation Brands worth $41,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $193.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.09. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

