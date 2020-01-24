AMI Asset Management Corp Takes $1.37 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,135 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after acquiring an additional 612,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 473,574 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 902,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,675,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $167.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

