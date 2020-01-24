AMI Asset Management Corp Takes $33.67 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,671,000. Teleflex makes up approximately 1.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.19% of Teleflex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.60.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $384.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $259.19 and a 12-month high of $389.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.33.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.42, for a total transaction of $2,455,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 17,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $5,780,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,375,718.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,981 shares of company stock worth $15,912,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

