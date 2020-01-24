AMI Asset Management Corp Takes $7.33 Million Position in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 193,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,329,000. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.44% of Mobile Mini at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 141,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $3,799,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MINI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

NASDAQ MINI opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mobile Mini Inc has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $40.51.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.14 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.