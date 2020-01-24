AMI Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,713,000. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.11% of Western Alliance Bancorporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $999,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,529.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,901,650. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAL. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

