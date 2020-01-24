AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,854 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $55,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,339,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,115,679 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 243,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $351.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.86. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $237.27 and a 1-year high of $354.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.