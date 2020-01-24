AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,357 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 2.6% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $53,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 285.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 21,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Paypal by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 34,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.96.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $117.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.75. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. Paypal’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

