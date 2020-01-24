AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,760 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.17% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,895,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,992,000 after acquiring an additional 106,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,115,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,871,000 after purchasing an additional 169,679 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 76.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,947,000 after purchasing an additional 467,447 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 926,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,550,000 after purchasing an additional 87,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $885,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $1,430,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,826,506.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,424 shares of company stock worth $12,212,740. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITE opened at $93.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $97.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.