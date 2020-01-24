AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,319 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 17,888 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.18% of Performance Food Group worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $658,781.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.