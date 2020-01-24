AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,827 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.26% of Qualys worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at $16,375,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 135,221 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Qualys by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Qualys by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 66,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.34. Qualys Inc has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $97.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.65.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $83,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 96,806 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $8,262,392.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,875,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,307 shares of company stock worth $24,327,971 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

