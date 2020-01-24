Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 30,228 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRX stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.