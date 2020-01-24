AmonD (AMON) Market Cap Reaches $765,543.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including OKEx Korea, BitMart, CPDAX and Hanbitco. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $765,543.00 and approximately $111,176.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.03128636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00202210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00124218 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,135,226 tokens. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial.

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, BitMart, CPDAX and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.