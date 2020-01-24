Amoveo Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $64.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $44.51 or 0.00528769 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.46 or 0.05529965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026833 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00127768 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034096 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002418 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.