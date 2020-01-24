Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 120,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APH traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.52. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $82.92 and a 1-year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $500,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,994 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.23.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

