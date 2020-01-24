Ampleforth Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $165,896.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00011602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.69 or 0.05479770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00127774 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019827 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002360 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth's total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,663,955 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth's official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

