AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Achieves Market Cap of $66,486.00

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded up 89.8% against the dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $66,486.00 and $63.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 157.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

