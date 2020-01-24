Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $594,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $12,275,687 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $3.76 on Friday, hitting $117.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,173. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.53 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

