Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. AdaptHealth posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AdaptHealth.

A number of research firms recently commented on AHCO. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,768. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $393.75 million, a PE ratio of 99.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

