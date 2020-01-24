Analysts Anticipate Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will announce $4.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $5.80 million. Aduro BioTech posted sales of $2.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full year sales of $18.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.82 million, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADRO opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $113.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.49. Aduro BioTech has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.59.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,880 shares of company stock worth $96,020. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 60.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 75,003 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,297 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 106.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

