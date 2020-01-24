Analysts Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $826.25 Million

Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post $826.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $834.30 million and the lowest is $821.94 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $791.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 19,385 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $526,884.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,007.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,217. Insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,551,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $54,584,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,096,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after acquiring an additional 117,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,266,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,111,000 after acquiring an additional 130,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

