Analysts Anticipate Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Announce ($0.04) EPS

Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $2.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BWEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 117.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 219,989 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 159,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWEN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 62,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.85. Broadwind Energy has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $26.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

