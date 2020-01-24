Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Will Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Citigroup posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $8.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,035,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,868,151. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $174.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

